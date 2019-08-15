Continued hot and humid heading into the weekend

Expect lots of sunshine with highs topping out around 90 by the afternoon. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. A light wind. Lows around 72.
FRIDAY: Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures again in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.