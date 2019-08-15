Eyewitness testifies against store clerk Anwar Ghazli, accused of shooting and killing teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anwar Ghazali, the store clerk suspected of shooting and killing 17-year-old Dorian Harris outside of a convenience store, sat through his second day of trial Wednesday.
Ghazali allegedly shot Harris for stealing beer from the Top Stop Shop on March 29, 2019.
Trial day two brought a testimony from a woman who saw Harris the night of the fatal shooting.
Beverly Loverson, who is seen entering the store in surveillance video, told jurors she stopped by the store with her son, granddaughter and a friend. Before entering the store, she saw Harris outside.
Loverson told prosecutors that Harris looked as if he were angry about something due to him throwing a plank at the side of the building.
She testified that Harris made her feel uneasy so she went back in to grab her granddaughter and son.
“He grabbed two coolers, he dropped one and I saw him...” said Loverson.
She told jurors Ghazali ran from the store armed with a gun and chased after Harris shooting at the teen.
Ghazali’s defense attorney questioned Loverson’s memory of what happened inside the store since she is seen walking inside on the store’s security footage as Harris walks out.
Loverson says she heard Ghazali mention that he’d hit Harris, but she didn’t call police the night of the shooting.
“I wish I had, it could have saved his life,” said Loverson.
Harris’ body was found two days later.
