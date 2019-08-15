Firefighter accused of shooting relative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter is accused of shooting a relative Wednesday night.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 on Kennings Drive in Southeast Memphis.
Police found the male victim, who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the suspect stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. That suspect is a Memphis firefighter.
Police believe the shooting was a case of domestic violence.
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.