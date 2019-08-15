Heat and humidity on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winds shift to the south tomorrow and will remain southerly for the next several days allowing Gulf moisture to return to the area making for a warm, muggy, and mainly dry pattern.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 94
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 76
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely range from 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be warm and muggy as well with a partly cloudy sky along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or storms and afternoon highs in the low 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of a shower or storm each day along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
