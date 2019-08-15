Heat and humidity on the rise

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely range from 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be warm and muggy as well with a partly cloudy sky along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Highs will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.