Hot and muggy as we move into the weekend

Temperatures will rise and the muggy factor will return as we push into the weekend.
Sunshine has filled the skies across the Mid-South, expect afternoon highs to warm near 90 degrees with heat index values in the middle 90s. North winds continue today around 5 to 10 mph becoming light overnight. Mainly clear skies will prevail tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: North around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 72.
FRIDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies with warmer afternoon highs in the lower 90s with south winds around 5 to 10. Lows will dip into the middle 70s as we move into the weekend.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend is looking hot and humid across the region. Saturday we will see highs warm into the middle 90s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies with small chance for shower or storm, highs on Sunday will warm near 90 degrees. Overnight lows this weekend will stay in the middle to upper 70s this weekend.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see passing showers or storms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or storm with highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with pop-up shower or storms with overnight lows in the 70s.
