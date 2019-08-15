Hot and muggy as we move into the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we will see passing showers or storms with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or storm with highs in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with pop-up shower or storms with overnight lows in the 70s.