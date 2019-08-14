Hot but not so humid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear WIND: N 5 LOW: 72
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear WIND: E 5 LOW: 72
THIS WEEK: Northerly winds are keeping relatively dry air in place across the Mid-South making for a mild night and a warm but not so muggy day tomorrow. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon showers or storms along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms and highs again near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.