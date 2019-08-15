Indiana cemetery objects to John Dillinger exhumation plans

John Dillinger, center, strikes a pose with Lake County prosecutor Robert Estill, left, in the jail at Crown Point, Ind., in 1934. Dillinger was awaiting trial for the murder of police officer Willliam Patrick O'Malley when Dillinger robbed the First National Bank of East Chicago on Jan. 15, 1934. Dillinger was among the gangsters mentioned as Congress debated the first significant federal gun-control law, the National Firearms Act of 1934. Dillinger was shot and killed in 1934 by the FBI, but there are some who question if the man the FBI killed was actually Dillinger. (AP Photo)