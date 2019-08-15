Man accused of burning girlfriend, kidnapping child set to face judge Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of sending Memphis police officers on a chase after setting a woman on fire is scheduled to face a judge Thursday.
New court documents reveal more details about the case. Jeremy Manning is facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, kidnapping, child endangerment, and arson.
A police affidavit said Manning may have been on heroin when the chase occurred Tuesday.
Police said the chase began when Manning approached a Memphis police officer on Winchester Road and said he would kill the child in the backseat of his car if he couldn't use a cell phone. He took off and police unsuccessfully tried to pull him over. The chase ended on Tacoma Place in Olive Branch after Manning tried to ram two police cars and threw the 3-year-old child onto a nearby street, according to police.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned Manning was wanted by Olive Branch police because he was accused of setting his girlfriend on fire right before the chase began.
Police said Manning got out of the car with no clothes on and tried to run away, but officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody around 3:30 a.m.
The child was OK after the incident.
Manning is set for a video arraignment in court Thursday.
