Man charged with deadly shooting near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail, arrested for a deadly shooting near the University of Memphis.
Marquese Somerville-Hayes is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted murder.
The victim said he pulled into the apartments on Brister Street on Monday night to let another man get into his car when several men tried to rob him at gunpoint.
The robbers fired several shots and the victim pulled his own gun and shot back.
Police said one person died at the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone will be charged with murder.
