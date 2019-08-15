Man indicted on murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury indicted the man accused of killing 2-year-old Laylah Washington.
Tylan and Brandon McCray, 21 and 20 respectively, were arrested in December 2018, more than a year after Washington’s death.
Tylan McCray was indicted on charged of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
His cousin Brandon McCray was indicted as an accessory to the murder.
Laylah Washington was in the car with her mother when gunfire from another car hit her. She died two days later.
