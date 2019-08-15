Millions roll in after Memphis in May, plans to honor Republic of Ghana in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City was at the center of 2019′s Memphis in May celebrations. Officials say the economic impact continues to rise.
“Our economic impact this year was an 8% increase over last year. $149.1 million. Last year it was at $137.7 million,” said Robert Griffin with Memphis in May.
Griffin says there was also an increase in tax revenue generating $4.8 million this year.
Next year, the Republic of Ghana will be honored. As those plan's continue, mediation between Memphis River Parks Partnership, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Memphis also continues.
“There’s still some concerns that have to be addressed as it relates to the park plans and that’s why we’re still in mediation. said Griffin. “Mediation is ongoing, but both sides feel that progress is being made.”
Last month, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Memphis in May would temporarily move out of Tom Lee Park in 2021 while improvements are made to the riverfront.
Plans for an alternate site for 2021 have not yet been announced.
"We will start making some plans and reaching out to alternative venues for 2021, but at this point it's still a little preliminary for us to do that because we're planning for 2020," said Griffin.
According to Mayor Strickland, Memphis in May will return to Tom Lee Park in 2022.
Looking ahead, officials say they look forward to growth like potential partnerships
“We have a great relationship with Facebook and with their agency and the doors are open so we’re hoping that maybe they’ll decide to come back,” said Griffin.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.