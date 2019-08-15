North Memphis shooting leaves 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the shooting occurred just outside a convenience store in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.
Upon arrival, three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
A man and woman are listed in a critical condition and another man is listed as non-critical.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information concerning the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
