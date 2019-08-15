North Memphis shooting leaves 3 injured

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 15, 2019 at 3:19 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 3:36 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred just outside a convenience store in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.

Upon arrival, three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.

A man and woman are listed in a critical condition and another man is listed as non-critical.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information concerning the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

