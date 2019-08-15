Police: Woman raped and beaten by man she met online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a woman was raped and beaten by a man she met online.
Officers responded to Raines and Millbranch Road Wednesday morning where the victim said Avram Nash, 25, choked her and forced her inside an abandoned apartment. She told police he hit her multiple times in the face and forced her upstairs where he raped her.
A police affidavit says the victim had scratches on her face and marks on her neck consistent with being choked.
The victim identified Nash from a six-person photo lineup. He was arrested and charged with aggravated rape.
Nash was booked into jail on an $80,000 bond.
