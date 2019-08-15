SCS accepting applications for free student MATA passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has partnered with the Memphis Area Transit Authority to provide free bus passes to high school students and their parents this school year.
The district says students told school leaders at a community forum last year that access to public transit would help address poverty, absenteeism and academic performance. Now through the SCS-MATA partnership, 3,000 passes are available to students in grades nine through 12.
The goal is to grow the program next year.
Passes will also be made available to the parent or legal guardian of every student who receives a pass.
Applications are now being accepted. Apply online here and find more information about the program, including eligibility requirements and distribution information.
