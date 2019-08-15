SCS back in session after power outages

Shelby County Schools released student early Wednesday after power outages. (Source: WALB)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 14, 2019 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 10:22 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will operate during normal hours Thursday after power outages caused schools to send students home early on Wednesday.

Severe weather from Tuesday night caused multiple power outages in schools including:

  • Vollentine Elementary
  • Havenview Middle School
  • Westwood High School
  • Oakhaven High School
  • Oakhaven Middle School
  • Oakhaven Elementary School
  • G.W. Carver High School

Kirby High School also dismissed early for equipment repairs.

