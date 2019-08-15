SCS back in session after power outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools will operate during normal hours Thursday after power outages caused schools to send students home early on Wednesday.
Severe weather from Tuesday night caused multiple power outages in schools including:
- Vollentine Elementary
- Havenview Middle School
- Westwood High School
- Oakhaven High School
- Oakhaven Middle School
- Oakhaven Elementary School
- G.W. Carver High School
Kirby High School also dismissed early for equipment repairs.
