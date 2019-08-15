SCSO: No tips received in search of missing Cordova mother

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family of a missing Cordova mother have been asked to hold off on a weekend search.
Taquila Hayes was last seen more than two months ago.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office say it's early in the investigation and they are having to trace details months back.
A missing person flyer hangs near 41-year-old Taquila Hayes' Cordova home.
Family members reported her missing to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office last week because they say they didn’t realize she was missing.
"What woman going to go so long without her phone, not seeing their child. Like I said, this is her only child. She loved him to death,” said Samantha Henderson, Hayes’ sister.
Hayes' sister, Samantha Henderson, told us her sister's husband said there were some issues between them then she left.
Her husband told investigators he last saw her in June.
Henderson also claims he changed his story about whether Hayes took her car when she left.
WMC uncovered a police report dating back to February 2012.
According to the report, Hayes told investigators she was assaulted by her husband after discussing some issues with their son.
Hayes said she and her husband were separated at the time and not living together. She wanted to get divorced.
The report also states Hayes’ husband became upset and hit her on the side of her face.
Hayes said she fell and her husband began choking her.
She told investigators she was able to get away and ran to a nearby home.
Officers tried to follow-up with the suspect but were not able to make contact with him.
A check of his background showed no charges or arrests.
Hayes worked as a nurse with Methodist.
A spokesperson sent us a statement saying, "We are cooperating with authorities and are committed to assisting their investigation however possible. We join the entire community in praying for Taquila's safe return."
We tried to reach out to Hayes' husband, but couldn't reach him.
Investigators say they've received little to no tips in this missing person's case.
They ask anyone with information to come forward.
