Store clerk found guilty of second degree murder in shooting, killing of teen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After three days of testimony, a jury has deliberated in the murder case against a store clerk accused of killing a teen who stole a beer.
More than a year and a half after North Memphis neighbors found the body of 17-year-old Dorian Harris in their backyard.
Store clerk Anwar Ghazali has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
“This defendant took it upon himself to the be the judge and jury and the executioner over a $2 beer,” said Lora Fowler, prosecutor.
Police say in March of 2018, Harris walked into the Top Stop Shop, grabbed two beers from the cooler, and walked out without paying.
Security footage from inside the store shows Anwar Ghazali grab a gun and point it at the teen before he left the store.
The video, played for the jury several times this week, captured Ghazali run out after Harris.
“His life was cut short when he was chased at least shot at 3 times with a fatal gunshot wound to his left thigh and left to bleed out and die,” said Fowler.
Ghazali's defense attorney told the jury what the video also shows are the actions of an innocent man.
A man who didn't believe shot gun fire hit the teen.
He returned to work, never hid the weapon nor deleted the footage despite having the ability to do it.
“Justice will not be serviced if a person is convicted of a crime they didn't commit even if it helps Harris's family,” said Blake Ballin, defense attorney.
No one, including witnesses in the store, called police to report the crime the night of the shooting.
Ghazali will be sentenced on September 23.
