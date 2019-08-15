Tigers win big in first Bahamas game

BAHAMAS (WMC) - There is only one thing you need to know about the Memphis Tigers first game on their trip to the Bahamas for some international basketball--that it turned into a romp.
Freshman Guard Damion Baugh’s one-handed Bahama Hammer Tomahawk Jam opened the floodgates for Memphis in the 3rd quarter against the Commonwealth Bank Giants.
The Tigers trailed 27-23 after one quarter, then went on to blast the Bank, 114-83.
Baugh winds up with 11 points and 4 assists. Fellow Freshman DJ Jeffries led the way with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Lance Thomas follows with 19 and 8. Freshman Lester Quinones hits 4-7 from Downtown for 14 points and 8 boards. Memphian Tyler Harris adds 13-6.
Memphis played without top 5-star recruit Precious Achiuwa, who stayed in Memphis due to visa concerns, and nation’s number one recruit, 7′1″ James Wiseman from East High School.
But despite a sore shoulder, Wiseman got in some 1 on 1 time against freshman 4-star Boogie Ellis. The U of M held Wiseman out as a precaution.
The Tigers’next game is against the Providence Storm on Thursday.
