TNReady scores from 2019 released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - TNReady test scores from 2019 were released Thursday.
State education leaders report an improvement in mathematics across the state. Shelby County, Batlett, Tipton County and Fayette County were among some of the districts that improved math scores for students in grades 3-8.
Mid-South schools were among the top in 3rd grade English Language Arts. Arlington, Germantown, Collierville, Lakeland and Bartlett all ranked among the top 10.
Shelby County Schools is listed under districts designated as in need of improvement. This is a drop from 2018, when they were listed as advancing.
Lakeland and Tipton County received the highest district grade of exemplary.
“It’s hard to imagine better results for our system," Lakeland School System school board chairman Kevin Floyd said in a statement. "Our students are much more than test scores, but these results validate the hard work of our teachers, staff, administration and students in the classroom.”
