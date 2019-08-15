Victim’s family offers $100,000 reward in 2011 California mansion death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $1,000 reward is being offered in connection to a woman’s death at a California mansion eight years ago.
Mary Zahau- Loehner and her family are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Memphian Adam Shacknai in the 2011 mansion death in the San Diego area.
Rebecca Zahau, 32, was found nude with her hands tied behind her back, her feet tied and a T-shirt gag hanging from a balcony off a bedroom at the Spreckels Mansion in Coronado. The home belonged to the woman’s boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai.
The county medical examiner and sheriff’s department ruled the death a suicide, something the family has never accepted.
“She was a fighter and I know she fought the night she died and she left plenty of clues plenty of evidence.” said Zahau- Loehner. Adam Shacknai was the last person to see Rebecca alive.
The Zahau family attorney, Keith Greer, claims new analysis of Shacknai’s polygraph test shows he was not truthful about Rebecca’s death as well as new evidence the family says it uncovered.
“I think the piece of evidence that really sent it over the top was discovering that she was sexually assaulted before she was strangled.”
Greer says Rebecca Zahau was sexually assaulted with the handle of a knife. Investigators never found any trace of Adam Shacknai’s DNA or fingerprints in the bedroom. He was never arrested.
Zahau’s sister and mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Shacknai last year and a jury found him responsible for Zahau’s death awarding the family more than $5 million in damages.
Adam Shacknai, who has said he is innocent, is a riverboat captain who lives in Midtown.
“No one answered the door when I knocked,” Zahau-Loehner said, “I will fight this as long as I live.”
Greer said he has filed an administrative grievance against the California Sheriff’s Office to get the department to re-open Zahau’s death. If the request is denied, the family plans to file a civil lawsuit against the sheriff.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.