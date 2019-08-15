Visitation held for Debra Johnson ahead of funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family are remembering Debra Johnson.
The Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator was allegedly killed by an escaped inmate.
Visitation for Johnson is being held in Nashville, her hometown.
Johnson worked for the Tennessee Department of Correction for 38 years.
She began her career in the department as a correctional officer and rose through the ranks.
She served as sergeant, deputy warden and warden before becoming in charge of the West Region of Tennessee as a Correctional Administrator.
Johnson was planning to retire later this year.
For the last several days, memorials have been placed at both the West Tennessee State Penitentiary and the TDOC offices in Nashville.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family.
She leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren and two siblings.
Johnson's daughter said everyone respected her mother.
Johnson’s funeral will be held tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Temple Church on Kings Lane in Nashville.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.