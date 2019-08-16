Accused Walmart killer set to face judge via Facetime

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Day after day, the court hearing for the accused Southaven Walmart killer has been rescheduled as Martez Abram recovers in the hospital.
Abram remains in the hospital after being shot by police, but the judge appears to have found a solution.
Abram is set to have his initial court appearance via Facetime on Friday.
Wednesday, Abram's court-appointed attorney was in court to decide with Judge Louis Montesi on the Facetime hearing.
Abram was rushed to the hospital on July 30 after he was shot by Southaven Police. He’s charged with two counts of murder for shooting two Walmart employees, 38-year-old Brandon Gales and 40-year-old Anthony Brown, on that same day.
Since Abram remains in the hospital, his initial court appearance has been rescheduled more than eight times.
Abram’s attorney told Judge Montesi that Abram may not be able to appear until next month, but he wants to get the hearing done before that and get the extradition process back to Mississippi going.
