Amtrak announces 50% off September sale

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering customers 50% off ticket purchases with its September sale.
Customers can purchase half-off tickets on Friday and Saturday for nationwide travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, with no blackout dates.
The September sale includes one-way travel for as low as:
- Washington, D.C. - Charleston - $55
- New York - Savannah - $70
- New York - Atlanta - $80
- Lorton - Sanford (Auto Train) - $56
- Richmond - New York - $52
- Richmond - Philadelphia - $37
Amtrak offers riders the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, spacious seats, no middle seat and a generous baggage policy, including two personal items and two carry-on bags.
The discount is available at Amtrak.com and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.
