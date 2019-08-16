Amtrak announces 50% off September sale

Amtrak announces 50% off September sale
Amtrak is offering customers 50% off ticket purchases with its September sale. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Tamia Mallory | August 16, 2019 at 9:52 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak is offering customers 50% off ticket purchases with its September sale.

Customers can purchase half-off tickets on Friday and Saturday for nationwide travel between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30, with no blackout dates.

The September sale includes one-way travel for as low as:

  • Washington, D.C. - Charleston - $55
  • New York - Savannah - $70
  • New York - Atlanta - $80
  • Lorton - Sanford (Auto Train) - $56
  • Richmond - New York - $52
  • Richmond - Philadelphia - $37

Amtrak offers riders the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times, the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, spacious seats, no middle seat and a generous baggage policy, including two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The discount is available at Amtrak.com and all prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare price.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.