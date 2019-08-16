Children arrested for threats against Oxford schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several children were arrested for making threats against Oxford schools.
Oxford School District was made aware of the threat late Thursday night about a threat that was circulating on social media.
The threat was turned over to Oxford Police Department, who was able to identify the students responsible for the threat, and determined they were not students in any Oxford School District school.
Officials did not specify how old the children who made the threats are.
