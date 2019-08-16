Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to make campaign stop in Mississippi

O'Rourke speaking at a campaign stop in Virginia. (Source: NBC12 Newsroom)
By Waverly McCarthy | August 15, 2019 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 1:51 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to Mississippi Friday

The former Texas congressman will visit the Tiendita Anita Grocery Store & Distribution Center in Canton.

According to a press release from O’Rourke’s campaign, Beto will “offer the Jackson, Mississippi immigrant community support” following the largest single-state worksite enforcement operation in nation’s history that resulted in the detainment of nearly 700 people suspected of being in the United States illegally.

This stop will mark O’Rourke’s return to the campaign trail following the tragic mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

