5 Great Things: Medline moves to Southaven, UofM introduces new AD
Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC)
By Kym Clark | August 16, 2019 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 3:43 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that students have returned to class for another great school year, here's a look at 5 OTHER Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

From Memphis to Southaven, Medline makes $1.4M move

Medline Industries, a medical supply company, announced a $46 million investment in Southaven, Mississippi. This includes 450 jobs and a new $1.4 million distribution center.

Porter-Leath partners with UofM on early child care facility

The University of Memphis and Porter-Leath are partnering to create early child care, while the Urban Child Institute granted $3.5 million for a state-of-the-art education facility for prekindergarten students.

UofM introduces new athletic director Laird Veatch

The University of Memphis introduced new athletic director, Laird Veatch, who previously worked at the University of Florida and Kansas State University.

Candlelight vigil held remember to 'The King’

A steady stream of Elvis fans lit candles and strolled through Meditation Garden to pay their respects to the King of Rock N Roll on the one night of the year they can pass through the gates of Graceland free of charge.

Upcoming Netflix animated series to feature Elvis as secret agent

And speaking of the King, Netflix announced a new animated series based on Elvis Presley called Agent King. It’s co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and advertised as an animated adult action comedy.

