5 Great Things: Medline moves to Southaven, UofM introduces new AD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Now that students have returned to class for another great school year, here's a look at 5 OTHER Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Medline Industries, a medical supply company, announced a $46 million investment in Southaven, Mississippi. This includes 450 jobs and a new $1.4 million distribution center.
The University of Memphis and Porter-Leath are partnering to create early child care, while the Urban Child Institute granted $3.5 million for a state-of-the-art education facility for prekindergarten students.
The University of Memphis introduced new athletic director, Laird Veatch, who previously worked at the University of Florida and Kansas State University.
A steady stream of Elvis fans lit candles and strolled through Meditation Garden to pay their respects to the King of Rock N Roll on the one night of the year they can pass through the gates of Graceland free of charge.
And speaking of the King, Netflix announced a new animated series based on Elvis Presley called Agent King. It’s co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and advertised as an animated adult action comedy.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.