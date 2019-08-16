Memphis man says he had nothing to do with 2011 California mansion death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is at the center of a mysterious death at a California mansion and the family of the victim believes he is responsible.
“I get outraged at times. I try to keep a sense of humor about it," said Adam Shacknai.
Adam Shacknai says he wants to set the record straight about the accusations made against him, insinuating that he murdered 32-year-old Rebecca Zahau.
Shacknai is a Memphian and riverboat captain. He says he is tired of the Zahau family accusing him.
In a news conference held Wednesday in San Diego, the Zahau family and their attorney pointed the finger at Shacknai again.
“The family has decided to put up $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Adam Shacknai," said Keith Greer, attorney.
“The Zahau family and Keith Greer have hit a new low. I didn’t think it could be done, but they have," said Shacknai.
In 2011, Rebecca Zahau was found nude with her hands tied behind her back, her ankles bound and a T-shirt gag.
She was hanging from a balcony at the San Diego-area mansion her boyfriend, Jonah Shacknai owned. Jonah is Adam’s brother.
Adam found Rebecca hanging, called 911 and cut her down giving her CPR.
“The trauma of that and having to suffer this kind of persecution," said Shacknai.
Adam Shacknai was at his brother’s mansion after Jonah’s six-year-old son Max fell off a Bannister dying five days later.
Max was in the care of Rebecca when the accident happened. She was found dead two days after Max fell.
Two rulings by law enforcement determined Zahau committed suicide.
Despite that, Adam Shacknai was found liable in Zahau’s death by a San Diego Civil jury last year. The Zahau family was awarded more than $5 million.
The case was later dismissed by Keith Greer with a settlement reached between the family and Shacknai’s insurance company.
Shacknai has always insisted he had nothing to do with Zahau’s death. He was staying in a guest house on the grounds of the property.
Adam Shacknai says he always thought it was a suicide over Max’s accident.
“It’s a sad thing to see somebody that sad," said Shacknai.
The Zahau family is hoping to force the San Diego County Sheriff to re-open the case.
