6 people arrested near I-40 and Canada Road after multi-county THP chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching the area near I-40 and Canada Road where half a dozen people were taken into custody after a multi-county police chase.
According to THP, the chase started in Haywood County where the suspects fled a traffic stop. The chase continued into Shelby County on I-40 where the suspects’ vehicle stopped and the occupants tossed something and tried to run.
THP has six people in custody and they’re bringing dogs to help search for item(s) the suspects threw as they ran.
No other information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.