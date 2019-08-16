Pet of the Week: Dino the cow dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - He’s sweet. He’s soft. And he can be yours today!
Dino stopped by WMC Action News 5 Friday to make his TV debut. He’s 1.5-year-old cow dog and he knows a few tricks like sit and shake.
Once you get your hands on him you won’t want to stop petting his super soft fluff.
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is a no-kill shelter but they only have so much space for pets in need, but you can help.
Visit Dino and his friends at 935 Farm Rd. or check out all the adoptable pets at https://memphishumane.org/.
Call (901) 937-3900 for more information.
And don’t forget, this Saturday is “Clear the Shelters Day” at animal shelters and rescues across the country. Many organizations are offering adoption specials to help “Clear the Shelters.”
