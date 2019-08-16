Porter-Leath partners with UofM on early child care facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new partnership between the University of Memphis and Porter-Leath is creating early child care for hundreds of children.
Urban Child Institute gave a $3.5 million grant to create a state-of-the-art education facility. It will serve children ages 6 through pre-kindergarten.
Construction on the new facility is expected to start next fall. The facility is scheduled to open by January 2022.
The center will be located in a neighborhood near the UofM.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.