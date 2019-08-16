Porter-Leath partners with UofM on early child care facility

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 16, 2019 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 1:36 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new partnership between the University of Memphis and Porter-Leath is creating early child care for hundreds of children.

Urban Child Institute gave a $3.5 million grant to create a state-of-the-art education facility. It will serve children ages 6 through pre-kindergarten.

Construction on the new facility is expected to start next fall. The facility is scheduled to open by January 2022.

The center will be located in a neighborhood near the UofM.

