Staying muggy and hot for the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances are more scattered on Monday as moisture and clouds build across the region. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions with slight chance for a shower or storm each afternoon along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower possible and afternoon highs in the lower 90s region wide.