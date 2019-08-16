Staying muggy and hot for the weekend

Hot and muggy conditions will continue to wrap up the week and as we move into the weekend.
Friday will be filled with sunshine with a few passing clouds. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 90s with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values will range from 95 to 100 through the afternoon, with some places feeling warmer than those temperatures. Winds will become light tonight with mostly clear skies and lows will fall into the middle to upper 70s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Light. Low: 76.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Hot and steamy will describe the weather for the weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday will warm into the middle 90s with Sundays highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values this weekend will range from 100 to 105 or higher during the afternoon hours. Skies will remain partly cloudy both days this weekend, but we will see the chance for a pop-up shower or storm possible on Sunday. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s with partly to mostly clear skies and light winds.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Mostly cloudy skies for Monday with afternoon highs warming into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances are more scattered on Monday as moisture and clouds build across the region. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions with slight chance for a shower or storm each afternoon along with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s. Thursday we will see partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower possible and afternoon highs in the lower 90s region wide.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.