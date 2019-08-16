Upcoming Netflix animated series to feature Elvis as secret agent

(Source: Netflix)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 16, 2019 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 12:40 PM

(WMC) - Netflix announced a new animated series based on Elvis Presley called Agent King.

The series will be co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and is advertised as an animated adult action comedy.

Here's the twist: the show will feature Elvis Presley as "a covert government agent who fights to keep America safe while also maintaining his cover as the King of Rock & Roll."

The announcement of the show comes on the 42nd anniversary of Presley’s death.

There’s no word on when Agent King is set to premiere.

