Upcoming Netflix animated series to feature Elvis as secret agent

(WMC) - Netflix announced a new animated series based on Elvis Presley called Agent King.
The series will be co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie and is advertised as an animated adult action comedy.
Here's the twist: the show will feature Elvis Presley as "a covert government agent who fights to keep America safe while also maintaining his cover as the King of Rock & Roll."
The announcement of the show comes on the 42nd anniversary of Presley’s death.
There’s no word on when Agent King is set to premiere.
