Endangered missing 5-year-old in Miss. found

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Missing 5-year-old Kimzley Beech has been found safe, according to the Mississippi Bureau of investigation.
Beech was the focus of an endangered missing child alert that was issued early Saturday morning from MBI.
The alert has since been recalled.
Original story:
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered missing child alert.
Kimzley Beech, 5, of Holcomb was last seen Friday night around 7:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Denton Road in Grenada County. She was described to be wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans and pink and purple shoes at the time of her disappearance.
If you have any information regarding her location contact Grenada County Sheriff’s Department at 662-226-1211.
