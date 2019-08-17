Firefighter accused of shooting relative appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter has been relieved of duty without pay after allegedly shooting his uncle Wednesday night.
Police identified Kelvin Steward, 35, at the scene of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Kennings Drive in Southeast Memphis.
Steward’s uncle was found shot on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A judge has set Steward’s bond at $125,000 and has been relieved of his duty pending an administrative hearing.
He has been charged with aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.