Firefighter accused of shooting relative appears in court

Kelvin Steward (Source: SCSO)
August 17, 2019 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 8:46 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis firefighter has been relieved of duty without pay after allegedly shooting his uncle Wednesday night.

Police identified Kelvin Steward, 35, at the scene of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Kennings Drive in Southeast Memphis.

Steward’s uncle was found shot on the scene and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A judge has set Steward’s bond at $125,000 and has been relieved of his duty pending an administrative hearing.

He has been charged with aggravated assault.

