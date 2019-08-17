Founder of ‘Kang Rhee Institute’ dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Karate Master Kang Rhee has died, according to sources.
Rhee’s Facebook page announced, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Founder and Master of PaSaRyu, Grandmaster Kang Rhee.”
Kang Rhee taught Elvis Presley martial arts and the singer went on to become a black-belt himself at the Kang Rhee Institute in the 1970s.
Rhee taught karate to countless Mid-South youngsters and adults, including martial arts champion Bill "Superfoot" Wallace.
Kang Rhee held karate tournaments benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from 1970 to 1993.
