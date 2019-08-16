Get ready for a hot & humid weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gulf moisture will stream into the Mid-South this weekend making for warmer temperatures and muggier conditions. Expect heat indices to reach the triple digits during the afternoon hours Saturday and Sunday
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 95
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5-10 Low: 76
THE WEEKEND: Tomorrow will be warm, muggy, and dry for most areas. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 during the afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower nineties and overnight lows in the mid seventies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
FACEBOOK: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
TWITTER: @ronchilders
