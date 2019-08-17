More Heat & Humidity To End The Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Heat Indices will climb slightly higher tomorrow as moisture from the Gulf continues to funnel into the Mid-South. Expect heat indices to be as high as 105 to end the weekend. A stray shower is possible tonight in Eastern Arkansas and shower or two is possible anywhere on Sunday with the heat and humidity in place but most areas will remain dry.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: S 5 Low: 75
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: 20%. S 5-10 High: 94
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy 20%. Wind: S 5-10 Low: 76
SUNDAY: It will be slightly hotter and more humid as we face another round of heat and humidity. Heat index values up to 105 during the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower nineties and overnight lows in the mid seventies.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day. Highs will be near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday & Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers and storms in the afternoon both days. Highs will be near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
