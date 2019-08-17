MPD issues city watch alert for endangered missing 15-year-old

MPD issues city watch alert for endangered missing 15-year-old
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 17, 2019 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 8:08 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a city watch Saturday for an endangered missing teen.

Shytoria Williams, 15, was last seen on the 1600 block of S. Prescott Street on Friday around 10:35 p.m. She was recently released from Lakeside Behavioral Health and is believed to be a danger to herself.

Williams is 5′5″, 155 pounds, of medium complexion with braided hair and blue tips.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a multi-colored shirt.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.