Pedestrian hit, killed on Shelby Dr.

Pedestrian hit, killed on Shelby Dr.
The MPD continues to investigate this case.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 17, 2019 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 9:06 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a crash Saturday morning where they found a pedestrian had been hit and killed.

According to a Memphis Police Department twitter post, officers responded to Shelby Drive west of Airways at 1:55 a.m. where they found Torrie Rucker, 42, crossed the street outside of the crosswalks and was struck by a vehicle.

Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been made, but the MPD continues to investigate.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.