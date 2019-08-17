Pedestrian hit, killed on Shelby Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a crash Saturday morning where they found a pedestrian had been hit and killed.
According to a Memphis Police Department twitter post, officers responded to Shelby Drive west of Airways at 1:55 a.m. where they found Torrie Rucker, 42, crossed the street outside of the crosswalks and was struck by a vehicle.
Rucker was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges have been made, but the MPD continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.