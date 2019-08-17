Poplar Ave. Chick-Fil-A suspect charged in multiple business robberies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 17, 2019 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated August 17 at 9:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected of the Poplar Avenue Chick-Fil-A robbery and the robbery of multiple businesses around the city has been identified, according to Memphis Police Department.

Mohammed Abu-Obeid’s bond has been set at $61, 750 after police identified him in a series of business robberies since July of 2019.

On Aug. 14 Police arrived to the scene of robbery at Chick-Fil-A where the victim told officers she saw what looked like a gun under the suspect’s shirt before motioning towards the outdoor cash register.

Witnesses saw Abu-Obeid leave the scene with an undetermined amount of cash in a burgundy four-door Sedan.

Abu-Obeid is also accused of stealing four cars from employees and customers at dealerships and robbing employees at a Mexican restaurant and non-profit second-hand clothing store.

His charges range from aggravated robbery to car thefts.

He is due in court Monday.

