Poplar Ave. Chick-Fil-A suspect charged in multiple business robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man suspected of the Poplar Avenue Chick-Fil-A robbery and the robbery of multiple businesses around the city has been identified, according to Memphis Police Department.
Mohammed Abu-Obeid’s bond has been set at $61, 750 after police identified him in a series of business robberies since July of 2019.
On Aug. 14 Police arrived to the scene of robbery at Chick-Fil-A where the victim told officers she saw what looked like a gun under the suspect’s shirt before motioning towards the outdoor cash register.
Witnesses saw Abu-Obeid leave the scene with an undetermined amount of cash in a burgundy four-door Sedan.
Abu-Obeid is also accused of stealing four cars from employees and customers at dealerships and robbing employees at a Mexican restaurant and non-profit second-hand clothing store.
His charges range from aggravated robbery to car thefts.
He is due in court Monday.
