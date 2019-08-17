Purse snatching suspects released twice without bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have connected three young people to three purse snatching incidents at busy shopping areas, including one that left an elderly woman with serious injuries.
“I felt this yank. Of course, it pulled me out into the parking lot and I rolled over and I’ve got bruises and scrapes," the victim said.
She also had four staples in her head.
That 81-year-old woman had her purse snatched at Kroger on Mendenhall near Poplar August 5.
Police charged 25-year-old Amberly Ranking, 18-year-old Colby Neagle and 18-year-old Michael Patton with aggravated robbery.
All three were released without bond or ROR, which is “released on own recognizance.”
Law enforcement found two other purse snatching incidents that happened before the Kroger incident that the trio were also linked to.
The other incidents happened at two different Lowe’s stores on Winchester Road and on South Germantown Parkway.
Again, the trio was released without bond.
“The county government has gone to a kind of a system with points to determine if they’re going to let people out of jail, sort of trying to go away from money bail," said Blake Ballin, attorney.
Attorney Blake Ballin says it’s happening across the country.
“They have a point system and base it on your prior criminal record, your danger to the community, your ability to pay," said Ballin.
Ballin is representing Colby Neagle. He says Neagle has no criminal record and the charges are C felonies.
A general sessions court judge released the trio. The DA’s office says prosecutors opposed the release without bond.
Ballin says the trio will be supervised while out and have to get counseling.
“You want to see what’s going on, does he need help of some kind? But you also want to make sure a person like that is supervised so you’re not being a danger," said Ballin.
