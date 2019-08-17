Reports of blue water surface in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Public Works Department announced that the city of Germantown is in compliance with all state and federal water regulations after residents reported issues with dis-colored water coming from their faucets.
Residents reported that blue water was coming from the pipes Friday.
The city’s water department has since told customers they have increased the amount of phosphates in the water to coat corrosion resistance and lubricity on piping.
The water department says they also did an additional flushing operation to the Germantown water system.
Residents should turn their faucets on fully and let them run for a few minutes to ensure they have been flushed as well.
