Shelby County Education Foundation & United Healthcare make special delivery to 10,000 SCS students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Education Foundation and United Healthcare are teaming up to give 10,000 low-income SCS students hygiene kits and personal care products.
Kate Bond Middle School received the special delivery Friday; $90,000 worth of products will be distributed to students across 20 public schools in the district.
Experts say lacking certain essential items can cause a negative impact on students in the classroom.
“This is very exciting because these are full portions to give to people,” says Fran Wilson of Kate Bond Middle School. "They’re not going to know, if anyone comes to their house, that they were given anything. This is something that they can take pride in and we’re just very pleased and proud to be part of this program.”
The hygiene kits include things like shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and feminine products.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.