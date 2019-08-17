Suspect charged with shooting and paralyzing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified one of the two men suspected of shooting and paralyzing a victim on July 16 in the 4500 block of Mill Stream Drive.
According to Memphis Police Department Tavari Golden, 21, was seen with another male suspect firing shots at the victim, Rayshun Reed after he’d told the suspects to move away from the front door of his home.
An affidavit says Golden and the unknown suspect struck Reed multiple times in the back, leg, hands, arms and chest.
The two men were also with an unknown female who told them suspects to get in a vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Reed was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later determined, paralyzed from the waste down when a bullet was found lodged in his back near his spine.
Golden is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.
If you have any information regarding the suspect in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit your tips to http://www.crimestoppersmem.org.
