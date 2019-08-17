Tracking a hot and humid weekend

Get ready for a very hot and humid weekend across the Mid-South.
South winds have returned this weekend, which is driving warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico back into the region. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Humidity values will stay high today, meaning our heat index values will approach or exceed 100 degrees this afternoon. Mainly dry conditions will last today and into tonight. Lows stay in the upper 70s under mostly clear skies and south winds prevailing through the night.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Winds: South around 5 mph. High: 95.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: South around 5 mph. Low: 76.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are looking at partly cloudy skies with a chance for rain and a few storms in the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will warm into the lower 90s with heat index values near 100. Warm and muggy conditions will linger into the evening and overnight. Lows will fall into the upper 70s with southwest winds expected during the day and night tomorrow.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with hot, and humid conditions, there is a slight chance for a shower midweek, with overnight lows staying in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will see clouds increase, with a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms each day to end the week. Highs during this period will warm near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
