Tracking a hot and humid weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are tracking partly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a shower and afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with hot, and humid conditions, there is a slight chance for a shower midweek, with overnight lows staying in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will see clouds increase, with a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms each day to end the week. Highs during this period will warm near 90 degrees with overnight lows in the lower 70s.