Cross County Jail administrator resigns days after wife arrested for holding teens at gunpoint

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - The jail administrator at the center of a controversy after his wife was arrested but never had her mugshot taken, has now resigned.
Boxes are left in the driveway and no one answered the door of the Kelly home Saturday, which is rented from Cross County Sheriff David West.
Neighbors said the couple moved out and are glad to see them gone.
“Yes. We don't need those kind of neighbors, because it starts problems. And we don't want problems,” said Dale Baldwin, neighbor.
On Aug. 7, Wynne Police say Jerri Kelly held four local African American high school football players at gunpoint when they came to the Kelly home to sell cards for a school fundraiser.
Kelly didn't take a mugshot after her arrest on Aug. 12, although it is standard procedure.
Cross County Sheriff David West said Kelly had a “medical issue” while she was being booked and quickly bonded out.
Kelly is the wife of former Cross County Jail Administrator Joe Kelly, one of West's employees.
Sheriff West confirmed that Joe Kelly resigned from his position as jail administrator Friday.
“Maybe more should happen than just him resign. But I don't know because it wasn't done right,” said Baldwin.
West said Kelly resigned after the Cross County Sheriff's Department received threats. He says Joe did nothing wrong and his department has told the truth from day one.
The story has been featured on CNN, The New York Times and more.
Neighbors say this incident does not represent the inclusive town of Wynne.
“We have a variety of neighbors and friends and I wouldn't want that to happen to anybody's kids and those kids weren't trying to start any kind of problems,” said Baldwin.
Kelly is facing four charges of false imprisonment, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
One neighbor told us Wynne High School has received tremendous amounts of donations after the incident.
The Wynne School District superintendent says he's considering suspending door-to-door sales from student athletes.
You can donate to the Yellow Jacket Foundation here.
