Local church members visit neighborhoods for community prayer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Greater Community Temple Church of God in Christ are hoping to make a difference in communities that have been impacted by crime.
After their church services Sunday morning, groups of four went door to door in local neighborhoods.
“It's necessary for the church to touch people right where they are,” Bishop Brandon B. Porter, said. “And that's in their homes."
With each home they stopped at, they asked residents how they can pray for them or their families.
“We're a church in the heart of the community with the people of the community in its heart -- and everyone needs prayer,” Bishop Porter said. “We're not trying to make them members or force them to accept Jesus Christ, we're only offering them prayer for protection, prosperity and good health for them and their families."
He said now is more important than ever to do this, after a shooting happened just feet away from their church’s North campus.
“There was a shooting and some fatalities that took place just a couple of days ago, and amazingly and ironically we had already planned this prayer to go out into the community,” Bishop Porter said. “So it's not something we are doing in response to it -- it's something we had already planned to do."
He said he hopes this will encourage people not to turn to violence, but to turn to the church.
“People don’t care how much you know -- they want to know how much you care."
