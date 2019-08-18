Man accused of threatening a child’s life and setting a woman on fire before police chase to appear in court

Suspect charged for threatening child, setting a woman on fire and leading police on a chase
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 18, 2019 at 7:53 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 7:54 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of threatening to kill a child, setting his girlfriend on fire and leading police on a chase between Memphis and Olive Branch is set to appear before a judge Monday.

Police says Jeremy Manning, 42, is facing charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, kidnapping, child endangerment and arson.

Man accused of burning girlfriend, kidnapping child set to face judge Thursday

An affidavit shows Manning may have been on Heroin when the incident happened early Tuesday morning.

Police came in contact with Manning soon after a report from the hospital said a woman had been set on fire.

Manning approached a Memphis police officer on Winchester Road and threatened to kill the child in the backseat of his vehicle unless he could use a cell phone.

He then led Memphis and Olive Branch Police on a chase to home on Tacoma Place in Olive Branch.

Police say Manning ran into two police squad cars and threw the 3-year-old victim out of the vehicle onto a nearby street.

Police say a man set his girlfriend on fire and took off with her niece, then threatened to kill her as he led officers on a chase in Olive Branch. (Source: MPD)
Police say a man set his girlfriend on fire and took off with her niece, then threatened to kill her as he led officers on a chase in Olive Branch. (Source: MPD)

She has since been safely reunited with her mother.

Manning’s total bond was set at $1.3 million.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.