Man accused of threatening a child’s life and setting a woman on fire before police chase to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect accused of threatening to kill a child, setting his girlfriend on fire and leading police on a chase between Memphis and Olive Branch is set to appear before a judge Monday.
Police says Jeremy Manning, 42, is facing charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, kidnapping, child endangerment and arson.
An affidavit shows Manning may have been on Heroin when the incident happened early Tuesday morning.
Police came in contact with Manning soon after a report from the hospital said a woman had been set on fire.
Manning approached a Memphis police officer on Winchester Road and threatened to kill the child in the backseat of his vehicle unless he could use a cell phone.
He then led Memphis and Olive Branch Police on a chase to home on Tacoma Place in Olive Branch.
Police say Manning ran into two police squad cars and threw the 3-year-old victim out of the vehicle onto a nearby street.
She has since been safely reunited with her mother.
Manning’s total bond was set at $1.3 million.
