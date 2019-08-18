Police: 2 sex offenders arrested at McDonald’s near play area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested two violent sex offenders after they were found sitting near a McDonald’s indoor playground where children were playing.
On Saturday afternoon, the manager of the McDonald’s at 3363 Austin Peay Highway told officers she was alerted that one of the men, 26-year-old Robert Collier, was a convicted sex offender and that he was sitting next to the playground area staring at children as they played, according to a police affidavit.
The manager called police and when officers arrived, they say they found Collier and 51-year-old Morris Johnson, sitting next to the indoor playground as three children were playing.
The manager told police that Collier was also captured on video inside of the playground area the day before.
Officers checked both men and confirmed they were registered violent sex offenders.
Collier was placed on the Tennessee Sexual Offender Registry for criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery in May 2018.
That’s when police say he tried to kidnap and exposed himself to an 11-year-old boy inside the Macy’s bathroom at Wolfchase Galleria.
Police say he blocked the doorway so the boy couldn't leave, but the boy's mother heard his screams and ran in to rescue him.
Johnson was placed on the registry for criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery in February 2003.
Both men were arrested for violating the sex offender registry by being within 1,000 feet of a playground where children were present.
McDonald’s declined to comment.
