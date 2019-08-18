Remaining hot and humid to end the weekend

We are tracking more heat and humidity to end the weekend and start the week ahead.
Another day with partly sunny skies and afternoon highs soaring into the lower 90s across the region. Heat index values will range from 100 to 105 this afternoon and into the start of the evening. A shower or storm is possible today, thanks to the heat and humidity in place over the Mid-South. Southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph during the day will shift out of the south tonight. Skies remain partly cloudy tonight with lows staying mild and muggy in the middle to upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly sunny. 30% chance. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 76.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon, lows dip into the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking hot and humid with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s, pop-up showers possible in the afternoon, and lows in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will see a bit of an uptick in rain chances, remaining very scattered with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking warm and muggy, with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated showers possible. Lows will remain in the lower to middle 70s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.