Remaining hot and humid to end the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon, lows dip into the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday is looking hot and humid with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s, pop-up showers possible in the afternoon, and lows in the middle 70s. Thursday and Friday we will see a bit of an uptick in rain chances, remaining very scattered with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.